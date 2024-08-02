TNA Impact results (8/1): Moore’s review of Nic Nemeth vs. Mustafa Ali for the TNA Championship, PCO and Steph De Lander wedding, The Rascalz vs. Mike Bailey, Trent Seven, and Kushida

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

TNA Impact (Episode 1,046)

Taped July 21, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec at Verdun Auditorium

Aired August 1, 2024 on AXS TV

Highlights from last week’s TNA Impact aired…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. Jade Chung was the ring announcer…

Entrances for the opening match took place…

1. “The Rascalz” Wes Lee, Trey Miguel, and Zachary Wentz vs. Trent Seven, Mike Bailey, and Kushida. The Rascalz wore the Buzz Lightyear gear that they wore at Slammiversary. Trey and Kushida started out the match with technical wristholds and headlocks.

Both men traded counters with Trey getting caught by a drop toehold. Wentz and Wes tagged in leading to all three Rascalz hitting Kushida with a Dropkick-Meteora combo (a la Motor City Machine Guns). Wes was the legal man. Kushida tagged in Bailey who worked on Wes with rapid kicks. Trent tagged in. Trent hit Wes with an assisted flip for a two count.

Trent gave Wes some chops to send him into the corner. Wes blocked Trent with a boot. Wentz blind tagged in and hit Trent with a Bronco Buster. Wes and Trey swarmed Bailey with kicks, all while Wentz was doing an extended Bronco Buster (which cracked up Hannifan). Trey got a two count on Trent. Ternt swatted Trey out of the air and followed up with a DDT for a window of opportunity. Kushida and Wes tagged in. Kushida gave Wes and Wentz Dragon Screws.

Hannifan noted that most of the wrestlers in this match have wrestled in NXT one time or another. Kushida hit Wes with a Cartwheel Dropkick. Kushida put Wes in the Hoverboard Lock. Wes tagged in Wentz who broke up the submission. Wentz hit Trent with a Corkscrew Plancha. Bailey hit Wentz with an Asai Moonsault. Trey hit Bailey with a Tope Sucicida.

In the ring, Wes caught Kushida with a Cardiac Kick for a two count. Kushida hit Wes with a Tanaka Punch. Trent hit Wes with a Super Scoop Slam for a nearfall after Trent tagged in. Bailey tagged in. Trent hit Bailey with a Seven Star Lariat. Trey gave Bailey a knee on the top rope to prevent a Ultima Weapon attempt. Trey tagged in.

Wes put Trent in Catapult Position so Trey could superkick him. Wentz followed up with a top rope Meteora. Trey hit Bailey and Kushida with a flip dive. Wes and Wentz hit Trent with Hot Fire Flame for the victory.

The Rascalz defeated Trent Seven, Mike Bailey, and Kushida via pinfall in 8:14.

Tom Hannifan advertised Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. MSK for the NXT Tag Team Championships on next week’s NXT Great American Bash Night 2…

John’s Thoughts: The Rascalz reunion tour continues and it’s still wonderful. In an interesting way, the Rascalz have sorta created a pseudo-trios-division in TNA and NXT, similar to back in The Shield days where The Shield would put on banger Six Person Tags. Small nitpick, it was a bit odd to see Kushida kick out of Wes’s Cardiac Kick finisher and see it treated as a regular move (Nothing too egregious. NXT just established that move as protected). I hope that now that Bailey is a singles champ, that he move the hell away from this Speedball Mountain thing (And hey, maybe turn Trent heel to feud with Bailey? Trent is a better singles heel than a singles babyface).

The show cut to a Jordynne Grace promo package. Grace noted that while Ash by Elegance is a terrible person, she did put in the work to get the title shot and deserved the title shot. Grace said Ash was never going to get her moment while Grace is in the middle of her moment. Grace said next week she’s going to stand in the middle of the ring to challenge whoever is ready for The Juggernaut…

Tom Hannifan plugged upcoming segments…[c]

Gia Miller was backstage with Campaign Singh and Mustafa Ali’s “Secret Service”. Gia noted that she was scheduled for an interview with Mustafa Ali, but instead got Campaign Singh. Singh was on his phone. Gia asked Singh where Mustafa Ali was. Singh said he was talking to him on the phone right now. Singh acted like he was getting berated by Ali for Ali’s loss at Slammiversary. Singh hung up the phone and said that Ali will walk out tonight as TNA Champion. Singh said he’s also going to find a way to prove his credibility to Ali…

Rosemary made her entrance to new entrance music. Her local competitor opponent was “Already in the ring”. Hannifan noted that Rosemary was holding a butcher’s knife…

2. Rosemary vs. Kristara. Rosemary pressured Kristara into the corner to start the match. Rosemary then gave Kristara mounted punches. She hit Kristara with a baseball slide lariat and a rope assisted leg hold. Kristara came back with a spinning Heel Kick. Kristara hit Rosemary with a Fisherman Suplex for a two count. Rosemary dodged Kristara and hit her with a elbow and X Factor. Rosemary hit Kristara with a Wing Clipper for the victory.

Rosemary defeated Kristara via pinfall in 2:10.

Rosemary was about to punch her opponent after the bell, but the referee held it back and turned it into raising Rosemary’s had as the victor. Rosemary then took out a black rose from her duffel bag and laid it on the unconscious Kristara…

John’s Thoughts: A good enhancement win for Rosemary. I like how she shook up her look a bit. The new look and new music gives her a sense of freshness. She also seems to be in good in-ring shape too. Only reason I’m going to play wait-and-see on this one is I feel like they’ve tried to reboot and re-push Rosemary a ton of times already and it mostly leads to nowhere. Here’s hoping this push sticks as she’s a very talented wrestler in the ring and in promo videos.

The show cut to The System backstage. Alisha Edwards said that The System are the Dream Team of professional wrestling. Eddie Edwards agreed and said that even though most of them lost their titles and JDC got accidentally speared by Moose, things happen. Eddie said it was time for a System Reboot. Brian Myers said that The System is still the greatest faction in Professional Wrestling.

Myers said the comeback will be better than the setback. JDC (Johnny Dango Curtis) talked to each System member and told them he would take a bullet for them. Curtis said he’s looking Moose in the eyes with respect because he wants to be in the System, trust in the System, and be the System. Moose said they aren’t gong to rest until they reek havoc in TNA. They all ended their promo by saying “Trust the System” in unison…

Tom Hannifan plugged upcoming segments…

John’s Thoughts: The System was dead on arrival because they put the belts on all of them right after that long Christmas holiday layoff. They haven’t shown much chemistry yet, but it wouldn’t hurt to see if adding some much needed character development and ethos. So far, the best parts of this act are Alisha Edwards and Johnny Dango Curtis.

Mike Santana was backstage. He said in this life when you do wrong, it’ll always come back around to bite you in the ass. He said we all got to witness the cracks in The System at Slammiversary. He said that after life is done with The System, the devil will come to collect. Santana said he still has unfinished business with The System.

Campaign Singh then showed up and talked about how he needs to prove his credibility to Mustafa Ali. Singh said he has more street cred and that this isn’t no bodega where you can talk however you want. Singh said he would like to formally challenge Santana to a match later in the show. Santana said that Singh smells and that he can go to Santino Marella to request the match…

John’s Thoughts: Is it just me or does Mike Santana look like Bo Dallas?

Josh Alexander’s entrance theme played, but nobody came out. Gia Miller caught up with Josh in Gorilla Position and told him he was scheduled for a in-ring explanation. Josh yelled at Gia and said that Gia is on his time. Gia asked Josh “why did you do what you did?”. Josh said he’s the greatest Canadian professional wrestler walking God’s green Earth.

Josh then got boos from the Montreal crowd by saying he comes from the best city in Canada, Toronto. Josh said he doesn’t owe Gia or the fans an explanation. Josh said people believe in Nic Nemeth, believe in Joe Hendry; but Josh Alexander only believes in himself. Josh said he’s been carrying the company on his back and he’s the only reason why TNA’s doors are still open for people like Nic Nemeth or Joe Hendry.

Gia said this company has been carried by him for far too long. He said he owes nobody an explaination and he’s done. After Josh left, Ryan Nemeth walked past them to head to the ring for his match…

3. “The Hollywood Hunk” Ryan Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian. Kazarian went to the ropes and yelled at Jade Chung. Jade Chung reluctantly and sarcasticly pointed out that Kazarian would want everyone to know that he’s the King of TNA. Kazarian shoved Ryan and gave him boots and a tackle. nemeth came back with a series of Belly to Back suplexes. Kazarian came back with a right hand.

Ryan knocked down Kazarian with a dropkick. Kazarian reversed a neckbreaker with a suplex into the buckle. The show cut to picture-in-picture.[c]

Nemeth rallied with right hands and stomps. Nemeth took down Kaz with a jumping shoulder tackle and neckbreaker for a nearfall. Nemeth hit Kazarian with a gutwrench suplex for a two count. Nement hit Kaz with a crossbody, but he rolled through for a two count. Nemeth grabbed the ropes to escape a suplex. While Nemeth was on the apron, Kazarian yanked the top rope to slingshot Ryan into a cutter for the victory.

Frankie Kazarian defeated Ryan Nemeth via pinfall in 8:20.

Kazarian went to the announce desk to troll Tom Hannifan by throwing his water bottle away. After Kazarian left, Josh Alexander headed to the ring. Alexander hit Ryan Nemeth with a C4 Spike. Alexander headed back to the back…

Tom Hannifan plugged upcoming matches…

John’s Thoughts: The match went as it should. No reason to give Ryan a win and TNA usually goes with the formula of building Kazarian up to he can take losses. He’s kinda like AEW’s Lance Archer in that sense, but I think TNA does a better job protecting him because he picks up wins against credible opponents. What was production, was that it looks like with Kazarian and Alexander being at odds with Ryan Nemeth, TNA has two heels cookin to go up against Nic Nemeth down the roard. I also assume that Alexander will soon be feuding with Joe Hendry from what they did at Slammiversary.

An ad aired that announced that at the TNA Plus Emergence show, there will be an Ultimate X match…

Entrances for the next match took place. A picture-in-picture showed that at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport show, Masha Slamovich defeated Jody Threat…

4. Masha Slamovich (w/Alisha Edwards) vs. Jody Threat (w/Dani Luna). Threat pressured Threat to the corner with a collar and elbow hold. Threat came back with a shove. Masha hit Jody with a Jawbreaker. Alisha distracted Threat leading to Threat stomping on Alisha’s hand. This allowed Masha to take control and get a two count off a PK.

Masha hit Threat with shortarm lariats. Masha then put Threat in a sleeper hold. Threat used elbows to get to her feet. Threat rallied with forearms and a Yakuza kick. Threat hit Masha with a draping meteora. Threat got a two count off a clothesline. Alisha got on the apron again, but Dani Luna pulled her back down. Alisha shoved Dani into the ringpost.

Masha hit Jody with a Gutwrench Power Bomb for a two count. Alisha buttoned the Knockouts Tag Title belt on the 2nd turnbuckle. Dani attacked Alisha at ringside. Jody blocked Masha’s attempt to slam her into the title belt and used a drop toehold of her own to send Masha’s face into the belt. Threat hit Masha with an F5 for the victory.

Jody Threat defeated Masha Slamovich via pinfall in 5:01.

John’s Thoughts: Mixed thoughts on the booking. I do like that TNA is doing a consistent job building up Threat and Luna. A problem with a lot of tag divisions is falling into a mundane pattern of number one contenders and championship matches. My mixed thoughts come from the continual booking of Masha in the tag division. Yes, I know she’s the champ, but she was so damn entertaining when she was the undefeated buzzsaw of the division. They definitely nurfed her because she loses on the regular now and has long competitive matches.

A Joe Hendry promo aired. Joe Hendry said the last few months have been his rise to the top. He said that has been nothing but incredible. He said he knew he was destined for something, but this is something else. He said all this happened because of “you the fans”. He said he appreciates that support because you need support when obstacles get in your way.

Hendry talked about how it took the entire NXT Roster (and Kazarian) to eliminate him from the NXT number one contenders battle royal. He talked about how it took a low blow from Josh Alexander to take him out of World Title elimination match at Slammiversary. Joe said he even had Joe Coffey hit him in the back with a guitar after his NXT concert.

He said he will always get back up because of the support from “you”. Hendry said his goal is to be the TNA World Champion. Hendry said he represents the greatest wrestling company in the world, TNA, and he will be the face of the company. Hendry said when he falls, he gets back up with the fans saying “we believe”…

Tom Hannifan plugged upcoming segments…[c]

Mike Santana made his entrance from the stands. Campaign Singh was “already in the ring”…

5. Mike Santana vs. Campaign Singh. Singh attacked Santana before the bell. Santana hit Singh with a Big Boot and Wrecking Ball Kick. Santana grounded Singh with a dropkick to the back. Singh gave Santana a elbow in the corner and followed up with right hands. Santana came right back with a modified Falcon Arrow and discus lariat for the win.

Mike Santana defeated Champaign Singh via pinfall in 1:54.

After the match Santana got a mic and hyped up the Montreal crowd. Santana called out Moose saying that Moose can get away clean and easy. Santana talked about how Moose put a hit on him, and if it wasn’t for The System and JDC, he would have went on to the Slammiversary main event and become world champion.

Santana thanked Moose for making him want that title even more now. Santana said with his father, God, and his baby girl as his witness, “I will be TNA World Champion”. Santana said he wants Moose to look at him because he’s going to make Moose suffer. Santana said he’s going to put his knee on Moose and his boys’ necks until they beg him to stop. He said he wants Moose’s head in a box because he’s going to end it…

John’s Thoughts: A good win for Santana as he continues to climb the ladder to the TNA main event scene. I’m curious to see what he does at Slammiversary because even though he is presented as a future main eventer, the main event title picture is very stacked at the moment. I hope they don’t end up doing a multi-man match at Slammiversary for the TNA title.

The following segments were plugged for next week: Jordynne Grace’s open challenge, Kushida vs. Jonathan Gresham, Joe Hendry “in action”, and Ultimate X qualifiers…

Entrances for the next match took place…[c]

Back from break, Jade Chung handled the formal in-ring championship introductions…

6. “The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth vs. Mustafa Ali (w/Mustafa Ali’s “Secret Service”) for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. Nemeth started the match with his signature amateur wrestling ground game. Ali got Nemeth back to his feet in a headlock. Nemeth no sold a shoulder tackle. Nemeth rallied with moves which sent Ali to ringside for a time out.

Ali rallied with methodical strikes. Nemeth got back to his feet and rallied with right hands. Nemeth turned Ali inside-out with a clothesline. Nemeth gave Ali a fast ten punches in the corner. Nemeth used a power whip to send Ali’s face into the turnbuckle. Nemeth battled through punches and gave Nemeth an Electric Chair drop at ringside. The show cut to picture-in-picture.[c]

Back from break Nemeth used pin variations for a nearfall. Ali hit Nemeth with a delayed German Suplex for a two count. Nemeth gave Ali a European Uppercut, followed by a Slingshot reversal into a neckbreaker, which left both men lying. Nemeth got to his feet and gave Ali ten elbow drops which the crowd counted. Ali kicked out at two.

Ali used a drop toehold to send Nemeth’s face into the buckle. Nemeth hit Ali with a top rope Tornado DDT for a two count. Ali reversed a superkick with a spinning jump kick for a nearfall. Nemeth backdroped Ali to ringside. Nemeth gave Ali a catapult into the ringpost. Ali’s Secret Service distracted Nemeth, which allowed Ali to get Nemeth in the Sharpshooter when he got back in the ring.

Nemeth fought his way to the bottom rope for the break. Ali gave Nemeth’s arm a PK. Nemeth came back with a Famouser. Nemeth hit Ali with a Superkick and Danger Zone (Zig Zag) for the victory.

Nic Nemeth defeated Mustafa Ali via pinfall in 14:29.

Josh Alexander appeared on stage to stare down Nic Nemeth from a distance…

Tom Hannifan plugged the PCO and Steph De Lander wedding for after the break…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A fun match between two of the best sellers in pro wrestling. Ali’s selling in particular looked really good this week in that it made Nemeth’s moves look crisp. Only thing holding this match a bit is with Nemeth winning the title recently, there was no reason to think that he would drop it to Mustafa Ali. TNA’s world title picture is starting to look good with contenders like Frankie Kazarian, Moose, Joe Hendry, Mike Santana, and Josh Alexander all waiting in the wings as potential opponents.

Back from break, it was time for the PCO and Steph De Lander wedding. Rhino made his entrance first, wearing his ring singlet with a suit tie around his neck. Hannifan noted that Rhino was PCO’s best man. Xia Brookside made her entrance and was Steph De Lander’s maid of honor. Santino was already in the ring. The screen got a black and white filter. PCO was at the top of the stage in an electric chair.

A random guy plugged in the car battery to the chair to power PCO up. PCO got up and walked to the ring with both the Digital Mecia Championship and “International Heavyweight Wrestling Championship” around his shoulders. Steph De Lander made her way down the ramp to Here Comes the Bride. Her hair was done up to look like the Bride of Frankenstein.

Destro walked her down the aisle. Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt stood up to give her a standing ovation. Santino took the mic and did the wedding introductions for PCO and De Lander. De Lander was first to read her vows. Santino then asked P-Co to say his vows. PCO’s vow was simply an “Arghhhhhhh!”. They then put the rings on each other.

PCO’s ring to Steph was on a “severed finger” (Hmmmm… If someone ate this finger, would they get the powers of the great demon Sakuna? Sorry, I couldn’t resist the Jujutsu Kaisen reference). PCO claimed the finger was his grandma’s. PCO put the ring on De Lander’s finger. Santino then did the customary request for objections.

Rich Swann and Rich Swann made their entrance. AJ Francis said they aren’t here to cause a ruckus. AJ said his and PCO’s match at Slammiversary was an instant classic. The crowd chanted something that I couldn’t make out (I’m assuming it’s French?). AJ said he couldn’t understand the crowd either. AJ said they just came here because PCO won AJ’s respect and they just want to watch the freak show get their freak on.

AJ told Santino to continue with the wedding. Santino then said he took an $11.99 course on ICanMarryYou Dot Com. He then pronounced the couple as monster and bride. He said in most cases it would be time to kiss the bride, but in Montreal PCO can French Kiss the bride. Before the kiss can go through, Matt Cardona made his return.

He walked down the ramp with a gift. Cardona hit PCO in the head with the gift and revealed that there was a cinder block inside of it. Cardona then slammed the wedding arch over PCO and then posed. Cardona then lifted up PCO’s belts and claimed they were his. Cardona put the belts on top of PCO and asked De Lander to follow him.

De Lander instead stayed in the ring. De Lander then backed Cardona into a corner and berated him for ruining her wedding. Cardona then backtracked up the ramp looking baffled at De Lander taking PCO’s side. Xia Brookside consoled a sad Steph De Lander. De Lander and PCO then stood together to close the show…

John’s Thoughts: Standard fare for a pro wrestling wedding. Even more basic because nobody got thrown into a wedding cake. This segment was harmless over, but we have seen better weddings, even in TNA with some memorable ones. The first ones that popped in my head were the Chelsea Green-Pepper Parks one and the Brian Cage-Melissa Santos one. The notable part of this segment was Matt Cardona returning to Impact.

Cardona returning definitely gives them some star power. Too bad he’s most likely going to go after the poorly branded TNA Digital Media Championship. A decent episode of Impact. Most segments were just there to develop and build cred for some characters. A handful of good matches though with the opener and closing match.