Britt Baker fined and suspended by AEW following an incident involving MJF and Alicia Atout

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has fined and suspended Britt Baker. Dave Meltzer of WrestlingObserver.com and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com report that the incident stems from an argument involving Baker and MJF that related to his girlfriend Alicia Atout, who was recently hired as a member of the broadcast team.

Powell’s POV: I was told that Baker complained openly in the women’s locker room about MJF and Will Ospreay getting an hour of television time on a recent Dynamite. The story goes that Atout was in the room and Baker assumed that she shared the story with MJF. I was told that Baker confronted Atout, which later led to an argument involving Baker and MJF. Baker’s suspension is believed to be for two weeks and my understanding is that she was issued a $10,000 fine. The suspension is believed to have started prior to Wednesday’s Dynamite. If it is a two-week suspension, then she would be eligible to appear at the August 14 edition of Dynamite (or perhaps sooner on Collision). AEW explained Baker’s absence from television by having Mercedes Mone claim on Dynamite that she got the EVPs to suspend Baker. I will have a lot more on this story in today’s Dot Net Weekly and Pro Wrestling Boom combo show.