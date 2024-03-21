AEW Dynamite rating for Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland in an I Quit match for the TNT Title

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 800,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down a tick from the 801,000 viewership total from last week’s show.
Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.27 rating in 18-49 demo, equal to last week’s 0.27 rating in the same demo. Tuesday’s NXT finished with 569,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating on USA Network. One year ago, the March 22, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 954,000 viewers and a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic.
