AEW Dynamite rating for Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland in an I Quit match for the TNT Title

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 800,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down a tick from the 801,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.27 rating in 18-49 demo, equal to last week’s 0.27 rating in the same demo. Tuesday’s NXT finished with 569,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating on USA Network. One year ago, the March 22, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 954,000 viewers and a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic.