AEW Rampage rating for the post Dynamite edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Wednesday’s AEW Rampage delivered 541,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up from the previous Friday’s 327,000 viewership count from the previous episode.
Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous Friday’s 0.11 rating in the same demo. One year earlier, the March 24, 2023 edition of Rampage delivered 373,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic.
