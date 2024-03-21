AEW Rampage rating for the post Dynamite edition

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Rampage delivered 541,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up from the previous Friday’s 327,000 viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous Friday’s 0.11 rating in the same demo. One year earlier, the March 24, 2023 edition of Rampage delivered 373,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic.