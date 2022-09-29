AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta

-Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal

-Daniel Garcia and Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara

-Luchasaurus in action with Christian Cage in his corner

Powell’s POV: AEW is labeling Wednesday as National Scissoring Day. Dynamite will be live from Washington, D.C. at Entertainment & Sports Arena (next week’s Rampage will be live from the same venue on Friday night). Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).