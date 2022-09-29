Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, classic pay-per-view airing, Impact In 60 theme, BTI match

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Masha Slamovich vs. Allie Katch in a Pick Your Poison Monster’s Ball match (Jordynne Grace selected Katch as Slamovich’s opponent).

-Honor No More holds an in-ring celebration

-PCO and Vincent vs. Rich Swann and Heath

-Black Taurus vs. Delirious

-Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel and Laredo Kid

-Brian Myers vs. Crazzy Steve for the Digital Media Championship

Powell’s POV: This will be the Victory Road fallout edition. Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air the Final Resolution 2005 pay-per-view on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and focusses on Mike Bennett. The Before The Impact show streams on the Impact YouTube page at 6:30CT/7:30ET and has Yuya Uemura vs. Jason Hotch. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).