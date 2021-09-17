What's happening...

Impact Wrestling TV viewership for the Victory Road go-home show

September 17, 2021

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show produced 105,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 111,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Impact finished with a .02 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s .03 rating. The show did not make the top 150 in Thursday’s cable ratings. The Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and Washington Football Team topped the cable ratings with 7.327 million viewers for NFL Network.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.