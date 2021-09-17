What's happening...

09/17 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Christian Cage, Josh Alexander, Chris Sabin, Sami Callihan, and Eddie Edwards vs. Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Brian Myers, Moose, and W Morrissey in a ten-man tag match, Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Trey Miguel, TJP vs. Petey Williams, John Skyler vs. Laredo Kid

September 17, 2021

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Christian Cage, Josh Alexander, Chris Sabin, Sami Callihan, and Eddie Edwards vs. Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Brian Myers, Moose, and W Morrissey in a ten-man tag match, Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Trey Miguel, TJP vs. Petey Williams, John Skyler vs. Laredo Kid, and more (18:58)…

Click here for the September 17 Impact Wrestling audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.