09/17 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Christian Cage, Josh Alexander, Chris Sabin, Sami Callihan, and Eddie Edwards vs. Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Brian Myers, Moose, and W Morrissey in a ten-man tag match, Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Trey Miguel, TJP vs. Petey Williams, John Skyler vs. Laredo Kid

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Christian Cage, Josh Alexander, Chris Sabin, Sami Callihan, and Eddie Edwards vs. Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Brian Myers, Moose, and W Morrissey in a ten-man tag match, Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Trey Miguel, TJP vs. Petey Williams, John Skyler vs. Laredo Kid, and more (18:58)…

Click here for the September 17 Impact Wrestling audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.