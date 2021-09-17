ROH Notes: ROH Wrestling television lineup for this weekend, ROHStrong Podcast guest, Carnival of Honor matches to be showcased on ROH Week By Week

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-This weekend’s edition of the ROH Wrestling television show includes Mike Bennett vs. Rhett Titus in a Pure Rules match, and a Pure Rules gauntlet match.

-Taylor Rust will be Kevin Eck’s guest on Monday’s ROHStrong podcast.

-Matches taped at the Carnival of Honor event in Nottingham, England will featured on this week’s ROH Week By Week online show. The matches involve Joe Hendry, Session Moth Martina, and Doug William. The show premieres Tuesdays on the ROH YouTube page.

Powell’s POV: Eck’s blog also includes comments from new ROH Women’s World Champion Rok-C from her appearance on the “Beyond The Belles” podcast, plus notes on Mike Bennett and Matt Taven, Vincent’s faction, new ROH Pure Champion Josh Woods, former champion Jonathan Gresham, and more.