By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The WWE Royal Rumble pre-sale starts today at 10CT/11ET. One of the codes issued is WWEVIP for the Ticketmaster Pre-Sale.

Powell’s POV: The Royal Rumble will be held on Saturday, January 28 in San Antonio at the Alamodome. The general public sale starts Friday.