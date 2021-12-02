Impact Wrestling and NXT UK coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Jinsei Shinzaiki, Pat Patterson, Big Daddy

CategoriesDot Net Daily

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes the debut of Jonah (f/k/a Bronson Reed). John Moore’s reviews are available either after the show concludes or on Friday mornings depending on his schedule. My members’ exclusive audio review will be available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show includes Meiko Satomura vs. Xia Brookside for the NXT UK Women’s Championship. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning along with his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote B grade from 31 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 26 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown produced a B grade with 31 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 27 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jinsei Shinzaiki (Kensuke Shinzaki) is 55. He worked as Hakushi in WWE.

-Pat Patterson (born Pierre Clermont) died of liver failure caused by a blood clot on at age 79 on December 2, 2020. He was the creator of the Royal Rumble match concept and a legend for his work in and out of the ring.

-The late “Big Daddy” Shirley Crabtree died of a stroke at age 67 on December 2, 1997.