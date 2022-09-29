AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. The Butcher and The Blade in a Triple Threat for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-John Silver vs. Rush

-Willow Nightingale vs. Jamie Hatyer

-Lee Moriarty vs. Fuego Del Sol

-Hook appears

Powell’s POV: Rampage was be taped on Wednesday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Liacouras Center. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).