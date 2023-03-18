AEW Dynamite preview: The latest lineup for Wednesday’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo de Vikingo

-Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn vs. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-FTW Champion Hook vs. Stokely Hathaway in a No DQ match

-Toni Storm vs. Sky Blue

-Jon Moxley vs. Stu Grayson

Powell’s POV: AEW announced after last week’s show that Grayson has re-signed with the company. Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from Independence, Missouri at Cable Dahmer Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).