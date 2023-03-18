3/17 NXT Level Up results: O’Connor’s review of Oro Mensah vs. Charlie Dempsey, Lyra Valkyria vs. Dani Palmer, and Eddy Thorpe vs. Xyon Quinn

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 57)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed March 17, 2023 on Peacock/WWE Network

Lyra Valkyria made her way to the ring as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Lyra Valkyria vs. Dani Palmer. Valkyria took Palmer down to the mat in the early goings and applied a side headlock. An exchange of pinning combinations ended in a stalemate as Palmer powered Valkyria back up to a standing position. Valkyria hit Palmer with a northern lights suplex for a near fall. Palmer rallied and applied a chinlock to wear down Valkyria. Valkyria powered Palmer into the corner and avoided a crossbody as Palmer looked to respond. Valkyria hit the spinning kick finish for the win.

Lyra Valkyria defeated Dani Palmer via pinfall in 3:55.

The commentary team hyped Eddy Thorpe vs. Xyon Quinn for after the break…[c]

2. Eddy Thorpe vs. Xyon Quinn. Quinn powered Thorpe into the ropes as the match started. Thorpe pushed Quinn off but was met with a shoulder block. Thorpe rallied and hit a crossbody from the middle rope on Quinn. Thorpe nailed Quinn with knife edge chops but Quinn responded with a headbutt which dropped Thorpe. Quinn hit a big splash for a near fall and locked in a necklock before dropping Thorpe with a clothesline. Quinn worked on the back of Thorpe as the fans attempted to help Thorpe get back into the match. Thorpe hit a saito suplex and an elbow drop for a two count and hit Quinn with a snap German and a snap neckbreaker for the victory.

Eddy Thorpe defeated Xyon Quinn via pinfall in 5:35.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

3. Oro Mensah vs. Charlie Dempsey (w/Drew Gulak). Dempsey hit Mensah with a European uppercut and transitioned into working the arm early. Mensah hit Dempsey with gut punches and attempted a springboard but was caught by Dempsey on the way down. Dempsey continued to work the arm as Mensah tried to escape.

Mensah hit a t-bone suplex to escape and connected with a springboard moonsault and a somersault kick to the face of Dempsey. Mensah hit a kick from the apron for a near fall as Dempsey hit a spinning back fist. Looking to finish, Dempsey attempted to lock in the ankle lock. Mensah looked for a sleeper but Dempsey rolled through with the ankle lock before transitioning into a modified STF for the submission as Drew Gulak looked on approvingly from the outside.

Charlie Dempsey defeated Oro Mensah via submission in 6:46.

John’s Ramblings: A fun edition. Each match delivered including another impressive Eddy Thorpe performance and Charlie Dempsey continues to shine in utilizing a European style in his matches which this writer appreciates. The episode is worth going out of your way to see this week.