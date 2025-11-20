AEW Full Gear lineup: The card for Saturday’s pay-per-view

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday in Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center.

-Hangman Page vs. Samoa Joe in a steel cage match for the AEW World Championship

-Kris Statlander vs. Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women’s Championship

-“Brodido” Brody King and Bandido vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe for the TNT Championship (Briscoe must join the Don Callis Family if he loses)

-A Casino Gauntlet match to become the first AEW National Champion (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin will be the first two entrants)

-Kenny Omega, Jack Perry, and Luchasaurus vs. Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Josh Alexander in a trios match for $1 million

-Darby Allin vs. Pac

-Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O’Reilly in a No Holds Barred match

-Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa vs. Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir vs. Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart and Skye Blue in a four-way tag (the winning team earns the right to pick the stipulation of their AEW Women’s Tag Team Title tournament semifinal match)

Powell's POV: WrestleTix reported on Friday that the host venue was set up for 8,928, and 8,158 had been distributed. AEW pay-per-views are priced at $49.99 (or $39.99 on HBO Max).