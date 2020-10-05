David Arquette reveals the AEW wrestler he wanted to face at the end of his documentary, the differences between pro wrestling and Hollywood, becoming WCW Champion

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights MISC News NEWS UPDATES

The dream match and dream ending to his documentary, You Cannot Kill David Arquette: The one dream match I wanted, and I thought it could be the finale of the documentary too, was against Cody Rhodes in AEW. I reached out to him and it just didn’t happen. I always wanted to wrestle Cody and I don’t know if it will ever happen. I got to wrestle “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry in the film, who lost his father and I lost a dear friend, so that was sort of a dream match to me. If that’s my biggest match I would be happy with that.

On the differences between pro wrestling and Hollywood: “I was super-surprised. I was totally sort of lost and again I didn’t get that wasn’t a lot of rehearsal, there wasn’t a lot of preparation, there wasn’t a lot of walking through because those things kind of move fast anyway. You are moving from town to town and you are getting there and eating at the thing, you are eating something and going back to your hotel and then you maybe go over something a second but it just left a lot of things really unclear for me. I didn’t know all of the stuff you could do, like I didn’t know you could say I don’t want to get punked like that or that you can beat me up, but make it like I really got hurt or something or let me try a move. The only move I got them to let me do was jumping off the top rope in the triple cage match because I always loved Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka, but they wouldn’t even let me land on somebody or hit somebody. Nobody wanted me to hit them and nobody wanted where I could hurt them.”

On not wanting to win the WCW Title when first pitched the idea by the WCW creative team: “It all is kind of blurry to me to be honest and I was just kind of going along with it and there was a lot of people exactly telling me what to do and I didn’t know that in one of my first matches I was doing Scotty Too Hotty’s move and that I had to wait for the crowd to say stuff and people just kind of threw me out there and asked what could I do? Well, I could do anything because I was a black belt in Yoshukai Karate at the time and I can actually kind of fight, but they had a big insurance policy on me so I couldn’t get hurt and nobody wanted me to beat them up so everyone had to beat me up (which is often the harder role in wrestling), but I enjoyed the experience. For me, I get to fly around with Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair and talk to them about Andre the Giant and all these legends and that is pretty much why I wanted to do it. I am from an acting family that goes back to Vaudeville so to me it is really kind of similar to the wrestling world as far as generational and almost like a carny lifestyle where you are on the road and I loved the opportunity to do that but I didn’t need to be the champion.”

On his WCW title victory and the backlash it received: “Yeah, I know. The problem with that is I’m used as the example of like this decision was worse than when David Arquette got the belt. I’m always like the example and I’m the joke in a sense and I get it. I like to think of myself as the only fan that became a champion. I totally understand that other wrestlers were fans but they are professional wrestlers too, I am literally man on the street and became the champion. I don’t know how I am going to prove myself in the wrestling world and I’m going to have to do something at some point just to bring some respect to my name.”

Other topics include returning to wrestling after 20 years, whether John Poz from the Two Man Power Trip spark his return, his new documentary, You Cannot Kill David Arquette, Eric Bischoff, Vince Russo, Ric Flair, DDP, winning the WCW Championship, and more.

