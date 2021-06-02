NXT TV preview: The early lineup for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai.

-Musical performer Poppy returns.

Powell’s POV: This show will feature the final push for NXT Takeover In Your House. It was announced that the entrants in the Takeover five-way main event will all appear on the television show. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.