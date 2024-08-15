AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens for a shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: The MxM Collection vs. Top Flight match that was originally advertised for Collision was moved to Friday’s Rampage. Collision will be live on Saturday from Arlington, Texas at Esports Stadium. Join me for my live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).