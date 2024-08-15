ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.
-Mark Briscoe vs. Johnny TV for the ROH Championship
-Blake Christian vs. Lio Rush
-Ariya Daivari vs. Katsuyori Shibata
-Griff Garrison vs. Serpentico
-Viva Van vs. Harley Cameron
