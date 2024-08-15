TNA Impact preview: TNA World Championship match set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.
-Nic Nemeth vs. Josh Alexander for the TNA World Championship
-Mike Santana vs. Moose
-Gisele Shaw vs. Tasha Steelz
-Chris Bey vs. John Skyler vs. Riley Osborne in a qualifying match for the Ultimate X match at TNA Emergence
-Ace Austin vs. Jason Hotch vs. Rich Swann in a qualifying match for the Ultimate X match at TNA Emergence
-Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace speaks
-Steve Maclin speaks
Powell's POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. AXS replays the show at 10CT/11ET.
