TNA Impact preview: TNA World Championship match set for tonight’s show

August 15, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.

-Nic Nemeth vs. Josh Alexander for the TNA World Championship

-Mike Santana vs. Moose

-Gisele Shaw vs. Tasha Steelz

-Chris Bey vs. John Skyler vs. Riley Osborne in a qualifying match for the Ultimate X match at TNA Emergence

-Ace Austin vs. Jason Hotch vs. Rich Swann in a qualifying match for the Ultimate X match at TNA Emergence

-Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace speaks

-Steve Maclin speaks

Powell’s POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. AXS replays the show at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays along with my TNA Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

