John Cena’s “Jackpot!” available today via Amazon Prime Video

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jackpot! starring John Cena, Awkwafina, and Simu Liu is available today via Amazon’s Prime Video. Awkwafina plays an actress who wins a billion dollar grand lottery with the catch being that she until sundown to collect her prize, and anyone who kills the winner and takes the ticket will win the prize. Cena plays an amateur lottery protection agent, while Liu plays a rival protection agent.

Powell’s POV: The critics have not been kind, as only 37 percent of the critics gave the film a positive review at Amazon.com. Perhaps the harshest synopsis I’ve read comes from critic Matt Hambidge of FandomWire, who described the film as “a failure on every level.” Ouch.