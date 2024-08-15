AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.

-“MxM Collection” Mason Madden and Mansoor vs. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin

-Nick Wayne vs. Kip Sabian

-Nyla Rose vs. Erica Leigh

-Rush and Kyle Fletcher vs. Rhett Titus and KM

-Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy, and Tomohiro Ishii vs. The Butcher and “The Outrunners” Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd

Powell’s POV: The MxM Collection vs. Top Flight match was originally advertised for Collision. Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Norfolk, Virginia at Chartway Arena. Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show airs.