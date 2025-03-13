Another AEW celebrity match appears to be in the works

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Paul Walter Hauser was named an MLW executive producer on Wednesday. On Thursday, the actor was featured on TMZ setting up a potential AEW match with QT Marshall. Hauser spoke with TMZ about Marshall throwing a drink at him on the AEW Revolution pre-show. Hauser claims the drink was an alcoholic beverage, which upset him because he has been sober for three years. “I thought it was water,” Hauser told TMZ. “Whatever I thought it was, I didn’t think it was Crown Royal or whatever. I got a little pissed off because that’s a trigger.” For more on the story, visit TMZ.com.

Powell’s POV: Hauser has wrestled a total of 15 matches in MLW, Wrestling Revolver, Defy, Southern Honor Wrestling, and the WrestleCon SuperShow. He did an angle involving his Emmy award on AEW television and has also hosted AEW pay-per-view pre-shows, but he has yet to wrestle a match in AEW. Once he does, we’ll be a steam closer to the celebrity, um, “dream” match between Hauser and Big Boom AJ.