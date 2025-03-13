What's happening...

AEW Dynamite rating for the Revolution fallout show

March 13, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 628,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up from the 600,000 viewership average for last Wednesday’s show. Dynamite finished with a 0.16 rating in 18-49 demo, up from last Wednesday’s 0.13 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count listed above. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 732,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the March 13, 2024 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 801,000 viewers and a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the debut of Mercedes Mone.

