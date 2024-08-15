AEW Dynamite preview: The card for the final edition before AEW All In (reports needed from Cardiff)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the AEW Continental Championship

-AEW American Champion MJF and Will Ospreay meet face-to-face

-Hook vs. Big Bill

Powell’s POV: The final edition of Dynamite before AEW All In will be air on same day tape delay from Cardiff, Wales at Utilita Arena Cardiff. AEW will tape the AEW Collision go-home show the same night. We are looking for reports or basic results from the taping. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews of Dynamite are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).