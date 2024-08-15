TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Kazuo Yamazaki, Ruckus, Ryo Saito

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features Nic Nemeth vs. Josh Alexander for the TNA Championship. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last Thursday’s TNA Impact a B grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown received an A grade in our post show poll from 39 percent of the voters. B finished second with 37 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post show poll with 45 percent of the vote. A finished second with 32 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Kazuo Yamazaki is 62.

-Ruckus (Claude Marrow) is 46.

-Ryo Saito is 45.