WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles will be defended on tonight’s Fox show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.
-Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles
-Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville
-Logan Paul returns
Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Toledo, Ohio at Huntington Center. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment