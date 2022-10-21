WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles will be defended on tonight’s Fox show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville

-Logan Paul returns

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Toledo, Ohio at Huntington Center. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).