Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, AEW Dynamite, WWE 205 Live, and NJPW Strong coverage, D-Lo Brown, Taya Valkyrie, Bad News Allen

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory is live from Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios on Saturday night. The event is headlined by Christian Cage vs. Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship. Join John Moore for his live review as the show airs on pay-per-view television and FITE TV beginning at 9CT/10ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live tonight from Wichita, Kansas at Intrust Bank Arena. The show features the fallout from Thursday’s WWE Crown Jewel and the new post draft rosters will be enforced starting tonight. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive same night audio review.

-Tonight’s AEW Rampage was taped last weekend in Miami, Florida. The show includes Pac vs. Andrade El Idolo. Join Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colins’s audio review will be available late tonight for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Orlando, Florida at Addition Financial Arena on Saturday. The show includes Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black and a pair of AEW World Championship eliminator tournament matches. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TNT. Jake’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Sunday morning. I will be out celebrating my girlfriend’s birthday, so our same night audio reviews of Dynamite will resume on Wednesday.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are now be available on Sundays.

-There are no WWE live events this weekend, presumably due to the travel associated with the WWE Crown Jewel event on Thursday. Monday’s Raw will be held in Houston, Texas at Toyota Center.

Birthdays and Notables

-Impact Wrestling color commentator D-Lo Brown (Accie Julius Connor) is 51.

-Frankie Monet (Kira Forster-Hennigan) is 38. She worked as Taya Valkyrie prior to signing with WWE.

-The late Bad News Allen/Brown (Allen Coage) was born on October 22, 1943. He died of a heart attack at age 63 on March 6, 2007.