NXT UK TV preview: The updated lineup for today’s Peacock show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.

-Ilja Dragunov vs. Nathan Frazer for the NXT UK Championship.

-Mark Coffey vs. Sha Samuels.

-“Pretty Deadly” Lewis Howley and Sam Stoker vs. Jack Starz and Dave Mastiff.

Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on Peacock and WWE Network. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ reviews are usually available on Thursdays, and his members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available by Friday morning.