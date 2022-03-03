NXT UK TV preview: The updated lineup for today’s Peacock show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.
-Ilja Dragunov vs. Nathan Frazer for the NXT UK Championship.
-Mark Coffey vs. Sha Samuels.
-“Pretty Deadly” Lewis Howley and Sam Stoker vs. Jack Starz and Dave Mastiff.
Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on Peacock and WWE Network. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ reviews are usually available on Thursdays, and his members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available by Friday morning.
