Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, Impact in 60 theme, BTI match, classic pay-per-view airing

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.
-Jay White, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Chris Bey vs. Eric Young, Joe Doering, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa.
-Madison Rayne vs. Cassie Lee.
-Tasha Steelz vs. Chelsea Green for a shot at the Knockouts Championship at Sacrifice.
-Jonah vs. Johnny Swinger.
Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air Genesis 2009 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET. 9CT/10ET and will spotlight Tenille Dashwood. The Before The Impact show streams on the Impact YouTube page at 6:30CT/7:30ET and includes Brian Myers vs. Crazzy Steve. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.
