WWE Smackdown and NXT Level Up coverage, WWE weekend (reports needed), Blair Davenport, Wayne Bloom, Villano V, El Felino, Joe Blanchard

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum. The show features Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes meeting face-to-face. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s Smackdown audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.

-AEW Rampage was bumped to this past Wednesday night due to TNT’s coverage of the NCAA basketball tournament.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings.

-There will not be an episode of AEW Collision on Saturday due to TNT’s coverage of the NCAA basketball tournament.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Springfield, Illinois at Bank of Springfield Center on Saturday with the following advertised matches: Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins vs. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso, Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler in a Triple Threat for the Women’s World Championship, Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the Intercontinental Championship.

-WWE is in Rockford, Illinois at BMO Center on Sunday with the following advertised matches: Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins vs. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso, Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler in a Triple Threat for the Women’s World Championship, Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the Intercontinental Championship.

Birthdays and Notables

-Wayne Bloom is 66. He worked as Beau Beverly in WWE, and his son Cal works as Von Wagner in NXT.

-Villano V (Raymundo Díaz Mendoza Jr.) is 62.

-El Felino (Jorge Luis Casas Ruiz) is 60.

-Blair Davenport (a/k/a Bea Priestly) is 28.

-The late Joe Blanchard died on March 22, 2012 at age 83 due to squamous cell carcinoma. Joe is the father of Tully Blanchard, and the grandfather of Tessa Blanchard.