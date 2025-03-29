AEW Collision results (3/29): Powell’s review of Big Bill and Bryan Keith vs. Top Flight, Jay White vs. Kevin Knight, Dax Harwood vs. Wheeler Yuta, Jamie Hayter vs. Queen Aminata

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision (Episode 86)

Milwaukee, Wisconsin at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Simulcast live March 29, 2025 on TNT and Max

[Hour One] The “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting” opening montage kicked off the show… Tony Schiavone checked in on commentary with Nigel McGuinness…

AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm made her entrance and was introduced by ring announcer Arkady Aura. Storm, who was dressed like Rosie the Riveter, stood in the middle of the ring and said she loves Milwaukee. She called out Megan Bayne, but she didn’t come out.

A spotlight shined on Storm as she recalled being laid out by Bayne. Storm said she ended up on her back as if Bayne bought her a steak dinner. Storm said it made her wonder if the same thing would happen at AEW Dynasty, but she took a piss and then remembered who she is.

Penelope Ford showed up on the apron and kicked Storm, who quickly battled back. Megan Bayne ran in and attacked storm. Bayne hit Storm with her Fate’s Descent finisher. Bayne put her foot on Storm and posed while Ford stood by. Bayne held up the AEW Women’s Championship belt and then dropped it on Storm before wiping her feet next to Storm…

Powell’s POV: An brief yet effective segment that put more heat on Bayne heading into next week’s AEW Women’s Championship match at Dynasty.

Backstage, Claudio Castagnoli called for a match against Adam Copeland on Dynamite. Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir stood by while Castagnoli said he wanted the match as revenge for what Copeland did to him. Moxley said the only people he feared in life were his mother, his sister, and his wife until he met Shafir.

Moxley said the day that Shafir snaps, he doesn’t want to be the one who pisses her off. Moxley said part of him feels like he and Swerve Strickland should grab some popcorn and watch Shafir and Willow Nightingale tear it up, but Swerve talked a big game and now he has to back it up. Shafir told Willow to try to keep smiling when she rips her liver out and shoves it down her throat.

Jay White made his entrance for the opening match. Kevin Knight came out to a flat reaction from a presumably unfamiliar crowd while some brief footage of him wrestling in New Japan Pro Wrestling was shown…

1. Jay White vs. Kevin Knight. White took Knight down with a dragon screw leg whip and then blasted him with a chop. White followed up with a brainbuster and got a two count heading into the first commercial break. [C]

White threw more chops at Knight, who called for more. Knight took one chop and then ducked another and threw a couple of his own. Knight threw a great dropkick that put White down. Knight slammed White and then jumped up before splashing White, which led to a two count.

A short time later, Knight pulled White off the ropes with a huracanrana. White came back with a Flatliner and a German suplex. White put Knight down with a uranage and then signaled for his finisher. White hit the Bladerunner and scored the pin.

Jay White defeated Kevin Knight in 10:40.

After the match, White got a microphone and asked the crowd to give it up for Knight. The fans applauded. White said Knight went through the New Japan Dojo like he did. White said that while Knight won’t be winning the Owen hart Cup tournament, he’s sure we’ll see more of him in AEW.

The fans applauded and then chanted “Kevin” while Knight smiled. White said that was Knight’s cue to leave, but Milwaukee thought otherwise. White shook Knight’s hand and then said he’d see him around. Knight made his exit.

White spoke about how he needs to win the Owen Hart Cup tournament. White said he will show at All In Texas that it is still the Switchblade Era…

Powell’s POV: A good match that could have used some creative love beforehand. The brief footage of Knight working in NJPW wasn’t nearly enough. That said, the match definitely got Knight over with the live crowd. While it seems a little odd that so much attention is being given to the All In Texas show when it doesn’t take place until July, it’s definitely establishing the show as being a premier event.

Schiavone said the Owen Hart Cup tournament will kick off at AEW Dynasty…

MJF narrated a brief video package that chronicled him throwing out the first pitch at a Texas Rangers game. MJF boasted that Bobby Lashley lives in Texas, yet the Rangers asked for him. MJF said he still thinks Lashley is a great guy…

A tweet was shown of Athena standing outside the dressing room of Mercedes Mone. Athena wrote that maybe she would say hi tonight. Schiavone hyped Mone’s appearance for after a break… [C] Mercedes Mone made her entrance while her opponent was already in the ring…

2. TBS Champion Mercedes Money vs. Robyn Renegade in a non-title match. Mone hit a lungblower for a two count. Mone hit a meteora from the middle rope for another two count. Mone hit the awkward Moneymaker and then applied the Statement Maker for the submission win.

TBS Champion Mercedes Money defeated Robyn Renegade in 3:10 in a non-title match.

After the match, Schiavone entered the ring for an interview with Mone, who took the mic and boasted that she’s the greatest TBS Champion of all-time. She said she came to AEW to win more gold. Mone declared her entry in the Owen Hart Cup tournament. Mone said she will win the tournament and then go on to become the AEW Women’s Champion.

Schiavone said the tournament will have a lot of competition. He mentioned Billie Starkz, but Mone said she didn’t want to hear about her. Mone said to give it up for Robyn Renegade, who was still down in a corner of the ring. The crowd responded with a polite round of applause.

ROH Women’s Champion Athena made her entrance with her spinner belt. Athena entered the ring and Mone said off-mic that she likes her title belt. Mone tried to hit Athena with a title belt, but Athena ducked it and then dropped Mone with a forearm strike.

Athena went to the ropes while Renegade helped Mone to her feet. Mone bolted out of the ring while Athena jumped off the ropes and ended up taking down Renegade with her O-Face finisher…

Powell’s POV: The first Mone and Athena meeting should have felt bigger than it did. That said, it’s great that Athena has finally escaped from being stuck behind the ROH paywall.

Backstage, Lexi Nair spoke with Queen Aminata, who had her hand and wrist taped. Nair noted that Aminata was not medically cleared to compete in her match against Jamie Hayter. Nair said Aminata would be replaced by Billie Starkz.

Serena Deeb showed up and took issue with Aminata for not listening to her advice. Aminata spoke about choices and said she still chooses not to listen to Deeb’s advice. Deeb handed her the notebook folder she calls a book and told her it was reading for the time she’ll spend at home recovering…

Powell’s POV: The Aminata and Deeb storyline is a snoozer thus far, but hopefully the talented Aminata won’t be sidelined for long.

3. Big Bill and Bryan Keith vs. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin (w/Leila Grey). Both entrances were televised. Keith booted Darius off the apron and then chopped him at ringside going into a PIP break. [C]