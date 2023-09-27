AEW Dynamite in Colorado (reports needed), AEW Collision and last week’s Dynamite grades and poll results, Meatball, Leyla Hirsch

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Broomfield, Colorado at the 1stBank Center. The show features the show’s final hype for Sunday’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Collision received a majority A grade in the post show poll with 41 percent of the vote. B finished second with 32 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite’s Grand Slam edition received a majority A grade in our post show poll with 52 percent of the vote. B finished second with 21 percent of the vote. I gave the show an A- grade.

