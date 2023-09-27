AEW Dynamite in Colorado (reports needed), AEW Collision and last week’s Dynamite grades and poll results, Meatball, Leyla Hirsch

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Broomfield, Colorado at the 1stBank Center. The show features the show’s final hype for Sunday’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
-We are looking for reports from this week's AEW Dynamite and Rampage taping in Broomfield.
-Saturday’s AEW Collision received a majority A grade in the post show poll with 41 percent of the vote. B finished second with 32 percent. I gave the show a B grade.
-Last week’s AEW Dynamite’s Grand Slam edition received a majority A grade in our post show poll with 52 percent of the vote. B finished second with 21 percent of the vote. I gave the show an A- grade.
Birthdays and Notables
-Meatball (Richard Ellinger) is 53.
-Leyla Hirsch is 27.
