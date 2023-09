IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the NXT television show: Four-way for a shot at the NXT NA Title at No Mercy, Butch vs. Joe Coffey in the Heritage Cup final, Dijak vs. Eddy Thorpe in a strap match, Gigi Dolin vs. Blair Davenport, and more (41:41)…

Click here for the September 26 NXT TV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.