AEW Dynamite/Collision and WWE Evolve coverage, WWE Supershow in Melbourne (reports needed), last week’s Dynamite and Collision grades, Joey Abs, Takeshi Morishima, Tama Tonga

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite and Collision will be live from Kansas City, Missouri, at Cable Dahmer Arena. The three-hour show features the final push for Saturday’s AEW WrestleDream. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Dynamite as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET, and I’ll take over with Collision coverage at 9CT/10ET. Jake’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Evolve streams on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs. The show carries the “Succession” theme and includes Jackson Drake vs. Bryce Donovan for the WWE Evolve Championship, Kali Armstrong vs. Kendal Grey for the WWE Evolve Women’s Championship.

-WWE is running a Supershow live event tonight in Melbourne, Australia, at Rod Laver Arena. WWE is advertising CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, AJ Styles, Iyo Sky, and LA Knight. We are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s live AEW Dynamite and Collision in Kansas City, and the WWE event in Melbourne. If you are attending and want to help us out, send a note to dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-Jake Barnett gave last week’s AEW Dynamite “Title Tuesday” a C+ grade during his same-night audio review.

-Will Pruett gave Saturday’s AEW Collision “Homecoming” a D+ grade during his audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Joey Abs (Jason Arhndt) is 54.

-Takeshi Morishima is 47.

-Tama Tonga (Alipate Aloisio Leone) is 43.