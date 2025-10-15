NXT TV preview: The card for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Ricky Saints and Trick Williams contract signing for the NXT Championship match at the Halloween Havoc premium live event

-Leon Slater vs. Stacks for the TNA X Division Title

-Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. “OTM” Bronco Nima and Lucien Price

-Axiom vs. Sean Legacy in a first-round tournament match for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship

-Zachary Wentz vs. Jasper Troy in a first-round tournament match for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship

Powell’s POV: The winners of the first-round tournament matches will meet for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship held by El Grande Americano. Tuesday’s NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).