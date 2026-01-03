What's happening...

AEW Collision lineup: Tonight’s live show

January 3, 2026

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-Darby Allin vs. Wheeler Yuta

-Shelton Benjamin vs. Scorpio Sky

-Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa vs. Maya World and Hyan

-El Clon debuts

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live from Arlington, Texas, at Esports Stadium Arlington. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show is simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

