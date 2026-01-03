AEW Collision lineup: Tonight’s live show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.
-Darby Allin vs. Wheeler Yuta
-Shelton Benjamin vs. Scorpio Sky
-Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa vs. Maya World and Hyan
-El Clon debuts
Powell’s POV: Collision will be live from Arlington, Texas, at Esports Stadium Arlington. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show is simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
