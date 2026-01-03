NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 lineup: The full card for the annual Tokyo Dome event (late-night live coverage)

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for New Japan Pro Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 20, which will be held late Saturday night/early Sunday morning (North American time) in Tokyo, Japan at the Tokyo Dome.

-Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kazuchika Okada in Tanahashi’s retirement match

-IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita vs. IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion Yota Tsuji in a double championship match

-Evil vs. Aaron Wolf for the Never Openweight Championship

-El Desperado vs. Kosei Fujita vs. Taiji Ishimori vs. Sho to become the No.1 contender to the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship

-Andrade El Ídolo, Callum Newman, Great-O-Khan, Henare, and TBA vs. David Finlay, Gabe Kidd, Drilla Moloney, Shingo Takagi, and Hiromu Takahashi in a ten-man tag

-IWGP Women’s Champion Syuri vs. New Japan Strong Women’s Champion Saya Kamitani in a double championship match

-Toru Yano, Master Wato, and Yoh vs. Tiger Mask, Togi Makabe, and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Boltin Oleg, Hirooki Goto, and Yoshi-Hashi vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Taichi, and Satoshi Kojima vs. Ren Narita, Sanada, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Zack Sabre Jr., Ryohei Oiwa, and Hartley Jackson vs. Kaisei Takechi, Shota Umino, and Yuya Uemura vs. Clark Connors, Oskar, and Yuto-Ice in a Ranbo for the Never Openweight Six-Man Tag Titles

-(Pre-Show) El Phantasmo vs. Chris Brookes for the NJPW TV Title

Powell’s POV: Join me for my live review starting with the pre-show early Sunday morning (or late Saturday night) at 12:30CT/1:30ET, or with the start of the main card at 1CT/2ET. The event is available to stream live via New Japan World, which is available for roughly $9.99 per month, and there will be English and Japanese commentary options.