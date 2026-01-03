WWE Raw preview: World Heavyweight Championship match headlines the first show of 2026

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s Raw television show.

-CM Punk vs. Bron Breakker for the World Heavyweight Championship

-“The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Maxxine Dupri vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

-Liv Morgan vs. Lyra Valkyria

–Stranger Things theme

Powell’s POV: WWE added the Morgan vs. Valkyria match since our last update. The first Raw of 2026 will be live on Monday from Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center. WWE is touting this as the first anniversary of the Raw premiere on Netflix. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).