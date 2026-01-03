Focus Pro ” Mo Money Mo Problems 3″ results: Vetter’s review of Danny Miles vs. Mani Arriez in a dog collar match for the Focus Pro Title, Ryan Clancy vs. Austin Luke

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Focus Pro “Mo Money Mo Problems 3”

November 22, 2025, in Braintree, Massachusetts, at Widowmaker Brewing

Released January 2, 2026, on IndependentWrestling.TV

They always draw a great crowd to this brewery; it was packed, and there was a festive atmosphere. The ring was pushed up against one wall, but the crowd might be 200 in this tiny room. The audio quality of the commentary wasn’t ideal.

1. Myles Hawkns vs. Andy Brown vs. Rip Byson. I don’t think I’ve seen Hawkins before; he’s a young Black man with a good physique. All three brawled at the bell. Byson (think Elias) hit some chops on Brown. Brown hit a Pounce on Hawkins at 2:30. Byson hit a spinebuster on Brown. Hawkins hit a snap suplex on Brown for a nearfall, and he worked over Andy. Brown hit a spinebuster on Hawkins, then a senton at 5:00. Hawkins put Brown across his shoulders and rammed him head-first into the top turnbuckle. Brown hit a Go To Sleep on Hawkins, then a clothesline.

Byson struck Brown and hit a Doctor Bomb, then a Shining Wizard. Hawkins tried to steal the pin. Byson hit a clothesline on Hawkins, and suddenly, everyone was down at 7:00. This has been a high-energy opener. They all got up and traded punches. Hawkins hit a brainbuster on Byson for a nearfall, but Brown made the save. Hawkins hit a standing moonsault. Brown hit a running knee on Hawkins, then a package piledriver, dropping Hawkins onto Byson’s chest! Brown then nailed a diving forearm on Hawkins for the pin. I liked that a lot.

Andy Brown defeated Myles Hawkins and Rip Byson at 9:06.

2. Mike Graca vs. JB Anderson in a “relaxed rules” match. I’ve compared Graca to former AEW wrestler Jimmy Havoc. I don’t think I’ve seen Anderson; he has a short mohawk with the sides of his head shaved, and a tattoo that covers his entire back. They locked up, but JB almost immediately pulled out a gusset plate. Graca pushed it into JB’s forehead. They brawled to ringside; the crowd had been standing right next to the ring, so they had to back up to give them room to work.

Back in the ring, Graca bodyslammed JB onto some weapons at 5:30. JB hit a shotgun dropkick and a running neckbreaker for a nearfall. Graca hit a running boot. He hit a running dropkick onto a chair in the corner and got a nearfall at 8:30. Graca had a bloody forehead. JB hit him with a light tube, then an Air Raid Crash into a bundle of light tubes in the corner for the pin. Not my preferred style, but the crowd was into it. I’ll call that a mild upset, too.

JB Anderson defeated Mike Graca at 10:01.

3. “Post Game” Mike Walker and Vinny Talotta (w/Hellfire McGuire) vs. “Waves & Curls” Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan for the Focus Pro Tag Team Titles. It feels like it’s been months since I’ve seen Waves & Curls! The crowd always loves singing along to Whitney Houston when they hit the ring. This should be really good; I really like Post Game; they just returned from a tour in Europe. Walker and the shorter Brandyn opened and had an intense lockup. Jaylen hit an armdrag and played with Walker’s hair, angering him. Jordan tagged in at 3:00 and hit a splash in the corner on Walker.

Talotta entered, but Traevon hit some chops on him. Talotta hit some shoulder tackles and a bodyslam on the lanky Jordan for a nearfall. Hellfire McGuire hopped on the apron and distracted the babyfaces, and it allowed the heels to begin working over Brandyn in their corner. Walker hit an assisted rolling cannonball in the corner for a nearfall at 7:00. Walker hit a suplex for a nearfall, and he tied up Jaylen on the mat. The ref missed a hot tag at 9:30 and ordered Jordan back to his corner.

The heels continued their quick tags, and Talotta hit a wind-up bodyslam for a nearfall. He put Brandyn in a Torture Rack at 11:00. Jaylen hit a DDT, and he finally got the hot tag to Jordan. Traevon hit some clotheslines and Stinger Splashes. Walker accidentally splashed onto Talotta. Jordan hit a double suplex for a massive pop, and he got a nearfall at 12:30. He hit a Choke Bomb on Talotta for a nearfall, but Walker made the save. McGuire threw a drink in Jordan’s face! The crowd chanted, “You f—ed up!” at McGuire.

However, Talotta hit a Burning Hammer on Traevon, and Walker hit a frog splash for a nearfall at 14:00, but Brandyn made the save, and they were all down, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Brandyn and Walker traded forearm strikes. Brandyn hit an enzuigiri. W&C hit their team X-Factor faceplant, then a springboard Doomsday clothesline for a nearfall. McGuire pulled Walker to the floor to save him from a chokeslam. Jordan dragged McGuire into the ring. However, Talotta hit a spear on Jordan. Talotta hit a wheelbarrow German Suplex on Brandyn. Walker hit his assisted powerbomb on Jordan for the pin. That was really sharp.

“Post Game” Mike Walker and Vinny Talotta defeated Waves & Curls” Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan to retain the Focus Pro Tag Team Titles at 16:57.

4. Brian Bayside vs. Stan Stylez. Bayside is a flamboyant, plump kid in a bubblegum-pink one-piece, and he’s beloved. Stylez is really muscular and always has a canister of whipped cream that he sprays in his mouth and on fans. I’ve seen both a few times, and I admittedly am not a fan of either. They played to the crowd at the bell. Stylez got his ‘shake-weight’ and worked out. Stylez ripped off multiple pairs of warm-up pants. They finally tied up at 2:30 after all the silly antics.

They fought at ringside, and Bayside sprayed the whipped cream into Stan’s mouth. They fought over to the bar and got onto it and traded blows at 5:00. They started dancing to “Tequila!” More silliness. They got back into the ring, and Stan kept Bayside grounded. (Give these two credit; they’ve done just about absolutely nothing, but they totally have this crowd.) Bayside hit a massive senton for a nearfall at 8:30. Stylez hit a spinebuster. Bayside hit a stunner, and he pulled down the straps of his singlet. He hit a running splash to the mat for the pin. The crowd was entertained.

Brian Bayside defeated Stan Stylez at 9:59.

* A video package set up the next match. We have two finalists to become the first-ever Focus Pro Women’s Champion. (One is a local; one is from the West Coast. I feel that gives away the winner.) A good video package nonetheless.

5. Gypsy Mac vs. Kaia McKenna in a ladder match for the inaugural Focus Pro Women’s Title. Mac is a regular at Future Stars of Wrestling in the Las Vegas area, so she’s far from home. Kaia has the height and overall size advantage. Mac shoved her to the mat at the bell and immediately went to the floor to grab a ladder. They brawled on the floor and over by a merchandise table. In the ring, Kaia tried to climb the ladder at 2:30, but Mac pulled her down. Kaia hit a running buttbump in the corner.

Kaia swung the ladder and struck Mac with it. Mac tried climbing at 5:30 but Kaia pulled her down. Kaia hit a German Suplex at 7:30 and was fired up, and the crowd was behind her. They got brooms and began hitting each other with them, and Mac choked her with it. A table was set up in the ring. Mac again tried to climb the ladder, but Kaia struck her with a broom, then powerbombed her off the ladder and through the table at 10:30, earning a “Holy shit!” chant. Kaia climbed the ladder and pulled down the title! Good match.

Kaia McKenna defeated Gypsy Mac to win the inaugural Focus Pro Women’s Title at 11:32.

6. Channing Thomas (w/Sidney Bakabella) vs. Diego Alvarez. I don’t think I’ve seen Diego before. He came out first, cut a heel promo, and was booed. Apparently, he was booked to face Marcus Mathers, who couldn’t make it. So, he has a surprise opponent in Channing. Channing hit a suplex and he set up for a piledriver, but Diego escaped. Diego hit a neckbreaker out of the ropes at 1:30 and did a hip swivel. He pounded on Channing and kept him grounded. Diego threw him to the ground and got on the mic; the crowd shouted him down. Channing got back in at 4:30, but Diego kept beating him down.

Channing hit a top-rope elbow drop and was fired up. Diego got a rollup with his feet on the ropes for a believable nearfall at 6:30. Channing accidentally struck the ref! Diego hit a jumping knee to the chin and a leaping DDT for a visual pin, but we had no ref! Sidney got in the ring, but Diego shoved him. Channing had a belt in his hand. The ref saw it and seemed to be close to calling for the bell. While Sidney was pleading with the ref, Diego hit a low-blow uppercut and got a rollup with a handful of tights for the cheap win.

Diego Alvarez defeated Channing Thomas at 8:47.

* After the bell, Sidney threw a fireball in Diego’s face, and Channing hit a clothesline on him.

7. Shannon LeVangie vs. Regan Lydale. Regan is a regular at Freelance Wrestling in Chicago, so she’s also far from home. She’s 5’11” or 6’0″, and has quite the height and overall size advantage on the petite Levangie. Shannon immediately tried to lift her for a German Suplex, but couldn’t budge her. Regan hit a clothesline and got booed. (I’ve never seen Regan as a heel!) Shannon hit a shotgun dropkick and a Helluva Kick. Regan began stomping on Shannon, and she choked her in the ropes.

Regan got some nearfalls and jawed at the ref for a perceived slow count. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down at 4:00. Shannon fired up and hit some dropkicks. She hit a stunner for a nearfall. Regan hit a Pounce that sent Shannon flying, and Regan got a nearfall at 5:30. However, Shannon hit a Matt Hardy-style Twist of Fate and got the pin. Good for the time given. Regan helped her up and lifted Shannon’s arm.

Shannon LeVangie defeated Regan Lydale at 5:53.

8) Ryan Clancy vs. Austin Luke. This is the match I tuned in for. Luke is 24 and has a passing resemblance to AEW’s Pac, and he’s pretty talented. Clancy immediately tied up the left leg, and they had a feeling-out process early on. They both ran the ropes, and Clancy hit a hip-toss and a knee drop to the sternum at 3:00. Luke hit a German Suplex for a nearfall, and he kept Clancy grounded. Clancy hit a backbreaker over his knee at 6:00, and he applied a Sharpshooter, but Luke reached the ropes.

Luke caught Clancy’s legs on a dropkick attempt and went for a Boston Crab, but Clancy escaped. Luke intentionally hit a low-blow punch, and the ref called for the bell. Well, that’s disappointing; this was the match I was looking forward to the most. Luke shoved the ref to the mat. The crowd started a “you suck!” chant at Luke.

Ryan Clancy defeated Austin Luke via DQ at 7:31.

9. Danny Miles vs. Mani Arriez in a dog collar match for the Focus Pro Title. Miles brought a crutch wrapped in barbed wire to the ring. I have loosely compared Arriez to Mike Santana and Miles to Arn Anderson. Arriez hit some clotheslines. The chain appears to be about 15 feet, but now a cowbell in the middle. They went to the floor, and Arries whipped him with the chain at 3:30. He leaned Danny against the ring post and chopped him. They got back in the ring, and Arriez was bleeding from his forehead.

Miles used the chain to whip Arriez into the corner, and he was in charge. He used the barbed-wire-covered crutch and grinded it against Mani’s forehead at 6:30, earning a “you sick f—!” chant. Mani threw Danny into a ladder in the corner and got a nearfall at 9:00. Danny suplexed him onto the ladder, and they were both down. They left the ring and brawled over to the bar at 11:30. Mani struck Miles with a garbage can and threw it into the ring.

Back in the ring, Miles dumped a big bag of thumbtacks on the mat at 14:00. They fought in the corner and teased putting each other onto the thumbtacks. Miles finally shoved Arriez off the second rope and onto the pile. Miles missed a somersault and also landed on the tacks at 15:30! Ouch! Arriez hit a spinebuster onto the tacks! He put the garbage can over Miles’ head and hit a running knee on it and got a nearfall at 17:00. Mani now pushed the barbed-wire-covered crutch against Danny’s head.

Mani wrapped the chain around his fist and repeatedly punched Miles. He hit a clothesline for a nearfall. Miles hit a rolling cannonball in the corner and a Roderick Strong-style double knees to the ribs for a nearfall at 22:00. They went back to the floor and brawled; they missed the peak time to end the match. They set up a table and several chairs in the ring. Arriez hit a Death Valley Driver through the table at 25:00 for a nearfall. He wrapped the chain around Miles’ throat and choked him as the crowd chanted, “choke him out!” Arriez sat on the turnbuckles and still had the choke on, and Miles passed out. New champion!

Mani Arriez defeated Danny Miles in a dog collar match to win the Focus Pro Title at 26:10.

Final thoughts: A good brawl to close the show, even though I think it went a bit long. I love the finish, though. Kaia and Gypsy Mac had a good ladder match, and that takes second. The Post Game-Waves & Curls match was really strong, too. I expected to have Luke-Clancy in my top three, but just as it was heating up, it ended. (They could have done that finish at the 16-minute mark! I would have given them nine more minutes and taken nine minutes away from the main event.)

No real complaints, other than the audio quality. They had some echo issues that often made it hard to understand. Bayside and Stylez do absolutely nothing for me, but this crowd ate up their silliness, and I give them credit for that. The wrestlers I really didn’t know (Anderson, Hawkins, Alvarez) were all solid.