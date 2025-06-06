Focus Pro “Want You Bad” results: Vetter’s review of Mani Ariez vs. Brad Hollister in a street fight for the Focus Pro Title, Kaia McKenna vs. Lena Kross for the inaugural Focus Pro Women’s Title

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Focus Pro “Want You Bad”

May 31, 2025, in Braintree, Massachusetts at Widowmaker Brewing

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

This show was just released on IWTV. Three intriguing Australian wrestlers — The Parea and Lena Kross — appeared on this show, and it’s a decent lineup. I’ve seen shows from this brewery before; they push the ring up against one wall, and a crowd of about 200 people is packed in, many standing right next to the ring. I love the atmosphere of shows held in a brewery and the vibe that a standing room crowd brings. The lights are on, and this is easy to see.

* I’ve seen everyone on this show at least once, but some of them are three times or fewer.

1. Love, Doug vs. Diego Alvarez. Diego has a decent physique, and he’s a smug heel; he’s one of those guys I’ve seen just a handful of times. Of course, we got a “We love Doug!” chant at the bell as they played to the crowd. Standing switches early on. Diego took control. Doug hit a slingshot crossbody block for a nearfall at 6:30. He threw flower petals in Diego’s eyes and hit some clotheslines. He nailed a Rebound Lariat for the pin. Fairly basic, but the crowd was totally into this one.

Love, Doug defeated Diego Alvarez at 8:25.

2. Griffin McCoy vs. Austin Luke. I like both of these guys. I’ve often compared Luke to Pac, and he is much shorter than Griffin. They locked up to open and had a feeling-out process. They fought to the floor at 3:00, where Griffin hit some roundhouse kicks. They got back into the ring at 5:00, where Luke hit a series of kicks, but the taller McCoy regained control and hit some chops and a Mafia Kick. He spun him into a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 7:00. Luke hit a decapitating clothesline for a nearfall.

McCoy hit a springboard dropkick and was fired up. He nailed a dive through the ropes onto Luke at 9:00. Back in the ring, he hit a top-rope doublestomp to the back for a nearfall, but Luke grabbed the ropes. Luke grabbed McCoy’s hand and snapped his fingers, then he hit a jumping knee to the forehead for a nearfall. Luke peppered him with some stiff kicks to the spine and kept McCoy grounded. Griffin got up and hit his own kicks to the spine, and they traded forearm strikes. McCoy hit a half-nelson suplex. Luke pushed the ref out of the way and hit a low blow kick! Luke hit his modified Go To Sleep pop-up knee strike for the tainted pin. That was really good.

Austin Luke defeated Griffin McCoy at 11:56.

3. Seabass Finn vs. Stan Stylez. Finn apparently has some amateur background, and he is really talented, and I hate the fisherman’s gimmick for him. Stylez has a great physique, but I admittedly haven’t liked his ring work. Stan has a bottle of whipped cream that he sprays in his mouth. They fought over a Shake Weight to open. They fought to ringside and through the crowd. They got back into the ring at 4:30, where Finn tied up the arms, then hit a dropkick. Stylez twisted Finn’s nipples and flipped him. Finn got a Rebound Lariat for a nearfall. Stylez hit a Pedigree for a believable nearfall at 7:00. Stylez sprayed whipped cream down Finn’s throat, hit a stunner, and scored the pin. Meh. The crowd was humored by it.

Stan Stylez defeated Seabass Finn at 8:02.

4. “Post Game” Vinny Talotta and Mike Walker vs. “The Parea” Gabriel Aeros and Eli Theseus for the Focus Pro Tag Team Titles. Again, the Parea are Australian and look like Greek Gods; they had an AEW or ROH TV match not too long ago. I’ve seen both teams a few times, and both are typically heels. They all immediately started brawling, and we’re underway! We had a bell to officially begin at 1:02. One of the Parea hit a sideslam on dark-haired Talotta. Curly-haired Aeros hit some punches, but PG dropped him throat-first on the top rope and began working him over. PG hit a team suplex at 2:30, and Talotta slammed Walker onto Aeros.

Theseus (who has the sides of his head shaved) got a hot tag at 7:30 and he hit a Spinebuster for a nearfall. He pushed PG into each other and rolled up Talotta for a nearfall. The Parea hit a team slam for a believable nearfall. Theseus and Walker traded forearm strikes at 10:00, and the crowd was into this. Eli clotheslined him to the floor. Aeros got crotched in the corner. The Post Game immediately hit a team powerbomb move to pin Theseus. That was really good.

Vinny Talotta and Mike Walker defeated Gabriel Aeros and Eli Theseus to retain the Focus Pro Tag Team Titles at 10:58/official time of 9:56.

* Intermission was edited out.

5. Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. Brian Bayside. I’ve only seen Bayside 2-3 times; he’s a rotund kid in a mostly-pink one-piece. BRG, of course, is the heel, and the crowd was all over him. Bayside danced so his body would jiggle. BRG hit some running back elbows into the corner and a short-arm clothesline at 4:00. Bayside hit him with his massive belly, then he hit a running splash to the mat for a believable nearfall, and he peeled down the straps of his singlet to let his gut hang out. However, BRG hit a superkick for the pin. Meh. I’ll just politely say that Bayside doesn’t interest me.

Brett Ryan Gosselin defeated Brian Bayside at 7:41.

6. Gabriel Skye vs. Andy Brown. The bald Brown is much thicker. They shook hands at the bell and traded arm holds. They switched gears and traded chops. Brown hit a Spinebuster and a jumping senton for a nearfall at 5:00. They hit stereo spin kicks to the head and were both down at 7:00. Brown hit a snap German Suplex. Skye hit a powerbomb for a nearfall. Brown hit a stunner, then a Tiger Driver (butterfly powerbomb) for a believable nearfall. Brown tried a German Suplex, but Skye rotated and landed on his feet, and Gabriel hit a running double knee strike to the face, then a fisherman suplex and a top-rope doublestomp to the chest for the pin. Good action. They hugged afterwards.

Gabriel Skye defeated Andy Brown at 9:43.

7. Kaia McKenna vs. Lena Kross for the inaugural Focus Pro Women’s Title. Purple-haired Lena is the other Australian here, and she’s perhaps 6’2″. She just relocated to the U.S., so hopefully she’ll be popping up on a lot of indies soon. Kaia is tall, too (Cagematch.net lists her at what I believe is an accurate 5’9″), and she wore a tiara in her hair. They tried a knuckle lock early on, and Lena’s height really stands out. Kaia tied up the left arm on the mat. Lena tied a leg lock around the neck. Kaia hit some running knees in the corner and got a jackknife cover for an enarfall at 4:30.

Lena hit a sliding clothesline for a nearfall. She choked Kaia in the ropes and was booed. A commentator said Lena is a self-described “tallest bitch in the indies.” Lena hit a running kick to the head in the corner at 7:30 for a nearfall. Lena missed a kick and got her leg caught on the top rope and sold it caused some pain. Kaia hit a Thesz Press and some punches, then a Stinger SPlash and a Saito Suplex for a nearfall at 9:30. They hit stereo Mafia Kicks and were both down! Lena hit a hard running knee to the chest for a believable nearfall at 11:30. Kaia spun her to the mat, locked in a Rings of Saturn, and Lena submitted! That was really good!

Kaia McKenna defeated Lena Kross at 12:36 to become the inaugural Focus Pro Women’s Champion.

* Danny Miles is injured and he cannot compete! However, Danny has found a replacement to take on Mani Ariez in the main event… it’s Brad Hollister!

8. Mani Ariez vs. Brad Hollister (w/Danny Miles) in a street fight for the Focus Pro Title. Ariez (think Mike Santana) has just started making some appearances at Wrestling Open, where Hollister was recently the champion. Hollister had a chair as the bell began, but they brawled early on without using it. They brawled to the floor. Brad got a kendo stick, and he hit Mani with it as they got back into the ring. Hollister got a chair, sat down on it, and put Mani in a sleeper at 7:30 Ariez escaped and hit a running clothesline and a suplex, and he was fired up.

Hollister hit a spear that sent Ariez crashing through a door in the corner, and he got a nearfall at 11:00. They got up and traded punches to the jaw. Brad charged, but Ariez moved, and Hollister crashed head-first into a garbage can wedged into a corner. Ariez got a chair, but Miles confiscated it! Hollister hit Ariez in the head with the title belt and got a believable nearfall at 14:00. Miles got in the ring, but Ariez pushed Danny head-first into Brad’s groin! Ariez immediately hit a Death Valley Driver on Hollister, tossing him through a door bridge, to score the pin. A decent brawl.

Mani Ariez defeated Brad Hollister to retain the Focus Pro Title at 15:39.

* Miles immediately attacked Mani from behind and hit a German Suplex onto some folded chairs.

Final Thoughts: A really good indy show that topped my expectations. For a first-time-ever meeting, Lena-Kaia was really good, and having a newly created women’s title on the line really elevated that match. I always use the line from my basketball coach — you can’t teach height; you either have it or you don’t, and Lena not only has the height, she knows how to use it. So, the women’s match earns the best. I really liked Post Game vs. The Parea, and that takes second. I’ll go with the surprisingly good Luke-McCoy match for third. I knew they could deliver, but they really stepped up here.

The main event was a fine-but-standard brawl with weapons. Not bad but not really my preferred style, either. Only a few complaints here. Bayside doesn’t work for me at all, while Stylez looks great but doesn’t quite ‘get it.’ Alvarez is still learning; his match stayed in first gear but was passable.