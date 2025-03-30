WWE Superstar Sunday on A&E programming lineup for tonight

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following WWE shows will air tonight on A&E.

-WWE LFG at 7CT/8ET. Undertaker, Mickie James, Booker T, and Bubba Ray Dudley coach developmental wrestlers. The episode is labeled “Toughness & Grit”.

-WWE Rivals airs at 8:30CT/9:30ET and will spotlight Shawn Michaels vs. Scott Hall/Razor Ramon.

-WWE’s Greatest Moments airs at 9:32CT/10:32ET. The show will focus on WCW.

Powell’s POV: World Heavyweight Champion Gunther will be the guest on LFG. All three shows are available for next day streaming on the A&E app.