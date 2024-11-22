AEW Rampage results (11/22): Murphy’s review of Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa vs. Nyla Rose and Harley Cameron, weigh-in for Big Boom AJ vs. QT Marshall at Full Gear

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

AEW Rampage (Episode 172)

Taped November 20, 2024 in Reading, Pennsylvania at Santander Arena

Aired live November 22, 2024 on TNT

Excalibur welcomed viewers to the show and was joined on commentary by Ian Riccaboni and Matt Menard. Justin Roberts was the ring announcer. Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa made their way to the ring for the opening match…

1. Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa vs. Nyla Rose and Harley Cameron. Rose and Cameron were already in the ring. The story of the early part of this match was dissension between Rose and Cameron, Rose using power moves and both Shirakawa and May using speed and double tag team moves. May and Shirakawa had control as the show went to its first picture-in-picture break. [C]

After the break, Rose was in control until Shirakawa hot tagged May. May cleaned house and Shirakawa hit a top rope bulldog on Cameron while Cameron sat on May’s shoulders.

Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa defeated Nyla Rose and Harley Cameron in about 8:37.

Don’s Take: Good to see Rose get some TV time but bummed she’s been relegated to enhancement status. She can bring more to the women’s division.

A video package aired on Kazuchika Okada and the Continental Classic which will begin on Dynamite. [C]

Lexy Nair presided over the weigh-in between QT Marshall and Big Boom AJ in the ring. Marshall told AJ he didn’t have it 20 years ago and doesn’t have it now. AJ said he’s been wanting to get Marshall in the ring since Marshall tosses the double chunk chocolate cookies. AJ said that the Rizzler would be the guest bell ringer for the match. Marshall weighed in at 229 pounds while the scale said AJ weighed in at 550 pounds. Big Justice accused Marshall of rigging the scale. AJ blocked a punch and knocked down Marshall with one of his own. Marshall responded with a cutter and left the ring…

A video previewed the AEW Tag Team Title match at Full Gear…

2. Juice Robinson vs. The Butcher. The Butcher was already in the ring. Robinson used some speed in the early going but was eventually overpowered. The Butcher dropped Robinson back first on the ringside barricade as the show went to a picture-in-picture break. [C]

After the commercial, Robinson made the big comeback and made several near falls. Down the stretch, Robinson hit his “juice is loose” finisher.

Juice Robinson defeated The Butcher in about 10:12.

Don’s Take: A decent match with no connection to any of the storylines.

Lexy Nair was backstage with Thunder Rosa talking about next week’s all Luchador episode of Rampage. Rosa made an open challenge and a masked wrestler that looked a lot like Harley Cameron accepted. She claimed to be the female counterpart to Hologram. [C]

A video package previewed Ricochet and Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship at Full Gear….

3. “Dark Order” Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver vs. Mark Briscoe, Rocky Romero, and Tomohiro Ishii. No one received a televised entrance. Back and forth action to start as the heels eventually gained the advantage and worked over Romero heading into the picture-in-picture break. [C]

Romero made the hot tag to Briscoe who cleaned house for a bit before Uno piledrove him. Briscoe made the hot tag to Ishii. The action broke down late in the in the match as Briscoe dove onto the Dark Order on the floor. Romero took down Reynolds but was taken out by Uno. Back in the ring, Ishii hit a sliding lariat on Silver followed by a brain buster for the win.

Mark Briscoe, Rocky Romero, and Tomohiro Ishii defeated “Dark Order” Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver in 11:44.

After the match, the hype video for Full Gear aired set to Guns N’ Roses “November Rain.” This concluded Rampage for this week…

Don’s Take: As an ECW fan from way back, I love this video and it added my to my anticipation for the event. The six-man main event was a fine and standard for an average Rampage.

AEW is absolutely phoning it in as we near the end of Rampage. But alas, we have a back-to-back Collision and Rampage next Saturday starting at 3CT/4ET. Rampage will be an all-luchador show. Enjoy Full Gear on Saturday and join Jason Powell for live review. I’ll catch everyone next week. Until then!