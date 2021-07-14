What's happening...

AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Night One (reports needed), NXT TV and AEW Dynamite poll results, Bully Ray milestone birthday, Jeff Jarrett, Charly Caruso, Diamante

July 14, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite Fyter Fest Night One will be held tonight in Cedar Park, Texas at HEB Center. The show includes Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page in a Coffin Match. Join Jake Barnett for his live review tonight at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Fyter Fest Night One. If you are going to the show and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s NXT Great American Bash themed television show finished with a majority reader vote of A with 55 percent in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 34 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite finished with A as the majority grade with 51 percent of the vote. B finished second with 31 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jeff Jarrett is 54.

-Bully Ray (Mark LoMonaco) is 50. He is working as the co-host of the Busted Open satellite radio show and is also the owner of the Team 3D Academy in Danbury, Connecticut.

-Former WWE broadcast team member Charly Caruso (Charly Arnolt) is 34. She now works for ESPN.

-AEW wrestler Diamante (Priscilla Zuniga) is 30.

