AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Night One (reports needed), NXT TV and AEW Dynamite poll results, Bully Ray milestone birthday, Jeff Jarrett, Charly Caruso, Diamante

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite Fyter Fest Night One will be held tonight in Cedar Park, Texas at HEB Center. The show includes Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page in a Coffin Match. Join Jake Barnett for his live review tonight at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Fyter Fest Night One. If you are going to the show and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s NXT Great American Bash themed television show finished with a majority reader vote of A with 55 percent in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 34 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite finished with A as the majority grade with 51 percent of the vote. B finished second with 31 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jeff Jarrett is 54.

-Bully Ray (Mark LoMonaco) is 50. He is working as the co-host of the Busted Open satellite radio show and is also the owner of the Team 3D Academy in Danbury, Connecticut.

-Former WWE broadcast team member Charly Caruso (Charly Arnolt) is 34. She now works for ESPN.

-AEW wrestler Diamante (Priscilla Zuniga) is 30.