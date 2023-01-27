WWE Royal Rumble, WWE Smackdown on Fox, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and NJPW Strong coverage, Red Bastien, Larry Winters

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The WWE Royal Rumble premium live event will be held on Saturday in San Antonio, Texas the Alamodome. The event features men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches. Join me for my live review on Saturday beginning with either a Kickoff Show match or the start of the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from Laredo, Texas at Sames Auto Arena. The show includes Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa and the final push for the Royal Rumble. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena. The show includes Hangman Page vs. Wheeler Yuta. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Sunday mornings.

Birthdays and Notables

-The late Rolland “Red” Bastien was born on January 27, 1931. He died on August 11, 2012 at age 81.

-The late Larry Winters died of a heart attack at age 58 on January 27, 2015.