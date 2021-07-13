07/13 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: Karrion Kross vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT Title with Samoa Joe as special referee, Ikemen Jiro vs. Duke Hudson in an NXT Breakout Tournament match, Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai, Gigi Dolin vs. Sarray, Dexter Lumis vs. Santos Escobar, Tyler Rust vs. Bobby Fish

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Karrion Kross vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT Title with Samoa Joe as special referee, Ikemen Jiro vs. Duke Hudson in an NXT Breakout Tournament match, Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai, Gigi Dolin vs. Sarray, Dexter Lumis vs. Santos Escobar, Tyler Rust vs. Bobby Fish, and more (21:39)…

Click here for the July 13 NXT TV audio review.

