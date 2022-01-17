WWE Raw preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Bobby Lashley responds to WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins.

-Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Doudrop vs. Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan.

-What’s next for Randy Orton and Riddle after losing the Raw Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: Raw has stiff competition in the form of the first NFL playoff game to be held on a Monday night. The show will be free of football competition starting next week. Raw will be live from Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs on USA Network every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.