WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, Cima, Nixon Newell, Randy Savage

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum. The show features “Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the WWE Tag Team Titles. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs tonight on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage airs tonight on TNT at 9CT/10ET. The show was taped on Wednesday in Bridgeport, Connecticut at Total Mortgage Arena. Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show airs.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are available on Saturday mornings.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision was taped on Thursday in Albany, New York at MVP Arena. The show airs Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Sundays.

Birthdays and Notables

-Cima (Nobuhiko Oshima) is 47.

-Nixon Newell (Steffanie Newell) is 30. She worked as Tegan Nox prior to her recent release from WWE.

-The late Randy Savage (Randy Poffo) was born on November 15, 1952. He died at age 58 on May 20, 2011 after suffering a heart attack while driving.