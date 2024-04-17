Vince McMahon’s life after WWE, WWE Headquarters after Vince McMahon

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NBC News ran a piece on Vince McMahon’s life since he resigned from his positions with TKO and WWE. The story states that McMahon has traveled to Italy as well as the Turks and Caicos Islands. One of his friends stated that McMahon returned from the islands with seven kittens and a puppy for his friends to adopt. It was also noted that he keeps in touch with former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Current WWE employees also spoke anonymously to the author about life in the company after McMahon. “WWE is actually a really great place to work, and Vince distracted from that,” one employee stated. “It’s been much better since he left.” Another employee added that “people feel like they’re on steadier ground.” Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

Powell’s POV: Kittens and a puppy? Vince has really leveled up his alleged grooming game. Anyway, a current executive stated that McMahon’s office remains unoccupied yet remains intact. The executive even referred to that situation as “spooky.”