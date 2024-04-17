What's happening...

NXT TV rating: Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams in a steel cage match

April 17, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 625,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 647,000 viewership total.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.19 rating. It will be interesting to see if the Spring Breakin’ themed editions that air over the next two weeks lead to increased numbers. One year earlier, the April 18, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 565,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating.

